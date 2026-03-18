Tanners League has big plans for the start of centenary year - bowls round-up

Plans for the special season of the Tanners Shropshire League were confirmed at its AGM at Old Shrewsbury BC and details will be issued to clubs at the next executive meeting on April 2.

A League spokesperson said: “2026 sees the league enter its centenary year and to celebrate a special anniversary dinner will be held on Saturday, October 10.

“There will also be a centenary doubles competition at Old Shrewsbury on Sunday, September 20, when each member club will be invited to enter a pair of bowlers.”

A new third division of the Friday set-up was approved to cater for 32 teams following the acceptance of new teams from Atcham Malthouse and Greenfields B.

“The first division will comprise 12 teams, whilst divisions two and three will be 10-a-side and consist of 10 teams,” added the spokesperson. “The management ’s proposals that division two in both the Shropshire and Shrewsbury leagues return to the pre-Covid position of 12 and 10-a-side respectively were rejected.

“But one rule change passed means that once a player has made 10 appearances in the Premier League they will not be able to play in the Shropshire League (on Fridays).

“And in future only the finals of the cup competitions will be held on neutral greens.”

It was a poignant meeting for Michael Caddick as he announced his resignation as league president after nine years, being succeeded by Richard Jones, who had stepped down as competition secretary.

“Michael was thanked for his tremendous service over his years of office and his commitment to the league and its competitions,” said the spokesperson.

British Parks Senior County Championship



There’s a big dark cloud hanging over the future of North Shropshire in the British Parks Senior County Championship.

Semi-finalists in 2024, the association’s bowlers have become a forced to be reckoned with in the 12 home-12 away competition – but all that could be about to end unless there are new people to pick the sides.

“At the moment the senior team have no selectors as last year’s all stepped down,” explained association joint secretary Marie Scott in the wake of its AGM at Tilstock BC.

“So new ones need to come forward before the county championship draws are made on Saturday, March 28 - otherwise we might have to pull the team out for 2026.”

North Shropshire will host the British Parks Junior 10-a-side Championship on Sunday, April 19, and Ladies Merit finals on Sunday, May 31, at Edgmond.

“All officers were re-elected and our North Shropshire Parks Men’s and Ladies Merits (qualifiers for the British finals) are on Good Friday at a venue to be confirmed.”