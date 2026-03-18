Shrewsbury Town fight back to stun rivals Shifnal in cup semi-final - women's football round-up

Shrews trailed to goals from Tayler Davies and Maisie-Mae Docherty with 10 minutes of their county cup semi-final remaining.

However, half-time substitute Katie Doster marked her return from injury by hauling her side back into it before Maddie Jones drilled home a low stoppage-time free-kick to send the match into extra-time.

There were no further goals, sending the match to penalties, and one Shifnal effort off the crossbar allowed Doster to convert the winning spot-kick.

On reaching the final, head coach Darel Tidman-Poole said: "It's an occasion, it's an experience, an opportunity to make memories.

"Sometimes from a coaching perspective, it's a bit of a headache, but we'll give it our best, enjoy the experience and you never know, it might be a piece of silverware we can enjoy.

"We will remain focused and make sure we are focused on the next job, which is next week."

In the final they will face AFC Telford United, after the Bucks won 3-1 at Ellesmere Rangers thanks to goals from Olivia Bellamy, Lottie Williams and Lauren Jones.

In West Midlands League Division One North, Telford Town drew 2-2 with Rugby Town - Madison Hawthorne and an own goal seeing them come back from 2-0 down.

The New Saints went down 4-1 at Wrexham in the Adran Welsh Premier League, with Caitlin Chapman scoring for TNS in the first half.

Allscott Heath lost 6-1 at Milton United to remain rooted to the foot of the Staffordshire Premier League, despite a late consolation for Chelsea Simpson.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers continue to march clear at the top of the Shropshire League Premier Division, with Jessie Jex and Katie White bagging a brace apiece in their 6-1 triumph at Dawley Town Lionesses.

Emily Laker and Keri Lloyd were also on target for Up & Comers, with Taylor Wright scoring the Dawley consolation.

Prees United scored a shock first victory of the season at fourth-placed Albrighton to climb off the foot of the table.

Jessica Sherwin, Charley Barlow and Alyx Hayward scored for Prees, with Abbie Birch getting one back for Albrighton.

And Bridgnorth Spartans were 5-2 victors at Newport, despite a brace for the hosts' Grace Bartlett.