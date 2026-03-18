Qatar, Holland and the US: Where are the ten players Wolves released last summer

For Wolves, only one player is out of contract this summer with Matt Doherty's deal coming to an end.

There is a number of players who have one year left on their deals - while there will no doubt be youngsters at the club who Wolves will have to make a decision over.

Last summer, there were a total of ten players who Wolves let go at the end of their contracts. Only two of the ten were senior players, while eight youngsters were released by the club.

What has happened to them since they departed Molineux?

Craig Dawson

The former West Brom, Watford and West Ham man arrived on a two and a half year deal back in 2023 and went on to play 61 times for the club.

But with injuries biting last season, he featured just 15 times and was among the players released.

Dawson was linked with a move to newly promoted Championship side Wrexham among other clubs, but nothing materialised. Dawson still remains without a club.

Craig Dawson (Getty)

Pablo Sarbia

The other senior player was Sarabia, whose time at the club came to an end. The former PSG man netted eight times in 77 games for the club, before his time with Wolves concluded.

Sarabia swiftly found another club, signing for Qatar Stars League side Al-Arabi, with statistics showing he has netted six goals in 13 games so far.

Stan Amos

The young goalkeeper arrived at Wolves as a 14-year-old and had enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at Wolverhampton Casuals before he left last summer.

He signed for non-league club Redditch United back in February.

Justin Hubner

The central defender joined Wolves' academy in 2020 - and was named on the bench against Arsenal back in 2023.

Hubner had been on loan in Japan before being part of the players who left last summer - and he quickly found himself a new club in Holland, signing for Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, where he has made 18 apperances.

He has also been capped a number of times by Indonesia.

Justin Hubner before a PL2 game back in March (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Testimony Igbinoghene

The full back who was recruited from Manchester City is still without a club, according to reports.

Aaron Keto Diyawa

The attacking defender was handed a professional deal in 2021 - before penning an extension. His time came to an end last summer - and he signed for non-league side Alfreton Town.

Lucas Kibrya

The shot stopper had enjoyed two spells with Wolverhampton Casuals on loan during his time at the club. He left last summer and was announced as a signing for Chowan University Hawks in the North Carolina.

Lucas Kibrya (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Filozofe Mabete

The England and DR Congo youth international has arguably had the most success out of any of the youngsters who left last season.

He was picked up by League Two side Swindon Town - and has so far featured 23 times with Ian Holloway's men pushing for promotion.

Filozofe Mabete celebrates during a game against West Ham (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Josh Nyakudya

The midfielder is another who is reportedly yet to find a club since leaving Wolves.

Matty Whittingham

Signed from Manchester City in 2023 - Whittingham featured a number of times for the Wolves youth sides.

After his release last summer - he went on trial with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.