'My second home': Wolves full back on his love for the club and 'enjoyable' season despite Premier League struggles

But their recent run of results has brought a renewed optimism to Molineux - with fans hoping they can now chase down 19th placed Burnley and pull closer to the sides above them.

Individually it has been a tough campaign for many - but one who has been enjoying an impressive run of form over recent games is Hugo Bueno.

The 23-year-old spent last season out on loan at Feyenoord, before returning to Wolves in the summer.

As the season has gone on Bueno, who has spent time out injured during the campaign, has become more of a regular under Rob Edwards.

He netted the first goal in the memorable 2-2 draw against Arsenal earlier this year - and is now a key fixture of Edwards' side.

And the left back, who arrived at the club's academy in 2019 from CD Areosa in Spain, has explained how Wolves is now very much his second home.

The full back has also outlined how he has ambitions to make his senior debut for Spain - having played for the under 21 side, featuring in last season's European Championships.

He said: "This is basically my second home, so to speak. I came here very young, I've been here for many years, and I feel at home.

"They've always given me everything, and I'm super comfortable, and the truth is that this team means a lot to me.”

Hugo Bueno (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“The national team is a dream. I think it's something that all Spanish players dream of someday.

"I work every day for that too. Dreaming is free, and hopefully at some point in my career I'll get that opportunity. For me, representing my country is the ultimate achievement for a footballer.”

For many Wolves fans and the players, the season has largely been an unenjoyable one given they have been languishing at the foot of the table.

It looked like they may just break the Premier League record for a low points total - before overcoming Derby County's eleven point tally thanks to their recent run.

But despite the tough campaign - Bueno insists it has been an enjoyable season.

He said: “It's not easy at all, but I think the team is doing very well. We’re working very well day after day, and it's showing, especially in the results of the last few games. We're doing things better and better, and we have to keep pushing until the end.

“I'm feeling very good. It's a year I'm really enjoying, despite the team's bad situation, as I’m able to play almost every minute possible. So, I'm going to try to keep going like this and finish the season in the best way possible.”