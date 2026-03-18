'Has to be realistic target': What Wolves' focus should be ahead of final seven games

Rob Edwards' side's 2-2 draw against Brentford is now followed by a three week break ahead of their next Premier League fixture against West Ham.

The break is down to the EFL Cup final, international break and FA Cup.

It gives Edwards time to get his players in shape for the season run in - and on the latest episode of the E&S Wolves podcast, Jonny Drury and Liam Keen look at what the realistic goal should now be.

Having moved onto 17 points they are just three off 19th placed Burnley - with some dreaming of what would be the greatest of Premier League escapes.