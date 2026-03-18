Former West Brom striker handed non-league management role after YouTuber KSI buys stake in club

The ex-England striker, who scored three goals in a short 15 game spell at West Brom, went on to re-sign for Reading before heading to France.

Last summer he then arrived at non-league side Dagenham & Redbridge.

He has played a handful of games and scored six goals so far this season - before it was recently announced that he had become a shareholder of the club.

Then earlier this year well known YouTuber KSI bought a minority stake - outlining his vision for the National League South club.

Weeks after he became involved in the club, the Daggers have sacked manager Lee Bradbury with the side sitting 12th in the National League South.

With that they have made the decision to instil Carroll as manager on an interim basis.

A club statement read: "We are very grateful to Lee for his focus, professionalism, and commitment during his time at the Club and for his contributions, both on and off the pitch, to stabilise the club last summer.

Carroll netted three goals during his time at Albion

"Dagenham & Redbridge wish him every success in his future endeavours.

"Andy Carroll will take the team on an interim basis, and further updates will be communicated in due course."

It comes just a few weeks after KSI, an influencer and YouTuber, was announced as a 'shareholder and strategic partner' of the club.

He joins Carroll as a shareholder, with the aim of taking the club back into the Football League.

When he took out a stake in the club, Carroll said: "This is just the start, I can’t wait for the journey,.

“I am incredibly proud to finally have everything signed and confirmed.

“When I joined the Daggers, I said it was about more than just playing.

“I’m excited to continue the work to restore this club to the Football League where it belongs.”