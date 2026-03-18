Ex-West Brom defender gives Albion Championship survival verdict amid concern for fellow strugglers

Oxford United have been one of the surprises with just one defeat in their last five outings - while also winning three games in a row.

Albion, who looked like their slide may just continue have managed to pick up five points in their last three games under James Morrison, and recorded their first win in eleven games on Saturday.

Leicester City continue to struggle despite the arrival of Gary Rowett - and Portsmouth, who a few weeks ago looked like they could well pull away from the drop zone, have been dragged back in.

They have lost four of their last five games, are without a win in that time and are without at home win since beating Albion in January.

Their latest defeat came on Monday as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Derby County - and Sky Sports pundit and ex-Baggies defender Curtis Davies has questioned whether they could now slip into the drop zone, given the form of Albion and Oxford.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he also questioned whether anyone would bet against Albion surviving now, having seemingly turned a corner.

Albion celebrate their second goal in the win over Hull (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He said: ‘I wouldn’t have seen West Brom getting any points and I wouldn’t have seen Oxford a few weeks ago, but their current form, who would bet on one of those finishing above Portsmouth right now?’

Davies, a regular pundit on Sky Sports Championship games was talking alongside former Pompey midfielder Tommy Smith, who believes the Fratton Park side should really be looking over their shoulder due to their form and that of other teams below them.

He said: "Four straight home defeats, they’re in a tricky position,.

‘We were talking about the fixtures coming up, it’s not easy for this time of the season when every point counts. It’s going to be tough.

‘You look at Oxford and their recent form is a real upturn, West Brom unbeaten in three and just had a really convincing win at the weekend, Leicester have got a strong squad - can Gary Rowett find a bit of form?

‘I’d certainly be looking over my shoulder at Portsmouth and thinking ‘we aren’t scoring and our home form’s poor’. It’s a concern, it really is."