'Desire and passion': Kevin Wilkin hails impressive AFC Telford United after comfortable victory

The Bucks moved back into the playoff positions with the victory, closing the gap on their visitors. Macclesfield started the game with a four-point advantage over Wilkin’s men, but were no match for a committed Bucks’ side, who tore into the visitors from the off.

“The way we started the game was terrific”, said Wilkin.

“I said to the boys before we went out, try to see every moment there's an opportunity when we're in and around their penalty area. Remi (Walker) has put a great ball in there to force the corner; it’s really difficult to deal with.

"The purpose with which Jamie (Meddows) then puts the ball in, I think Oliver (Cawthorne) gets a touch on it. There's a real desire and a passion to get on the end of things, and so we start the game in terrific fashion.”