Bancroft falls just short of a big cash prize - bowls round-up

Cedric Bancroft missed out on the big money first prize when beaten 21-12 by Matt Hill in the final on Sunday’s one-day competition on the artificial green at Biddulph.

Sinclair duo Dan Williams and Jordan Millman both took part and will be looking forward to returning to Panel duty on Thursday (MAR 19) at Leek Beggars Lane.

Williams is well placed to qualify for finals night from group three after recovering from a 23-16 loss to Ant Lloyd to beat Andy Hush 24-18 last week.

So too is Millman in group two, despite suffering his first defeat of the campaign 22-19 to Glenn Johnson, but Joe Dicken dropped off the pace in group one as he went down 21-17 against Darren Clutton.

Bradley Winter League



There’s a faint glimmer of hope for Ifton’s bowlers in their bid to win three successive Bradley Winter League titles.

The Miners from St Martins take on Tixall tonight on the Wrexham club’s artificial green having powered to a maximum points haul in beating Rhosddu last week, Robin Bennett and Olive Jones winning one of the doubles games 21-4.

And on the same night clear leaders Gladstone suffered their first defeat of the campaign, beaten by a Weeble Gang side that had Castlefields duo Callum Wraight and Andy Armstrong as their best singles winners.

Ifton, now third but not too far adrift if they win big tonight, play Bradley on the last night of the campaign on Thursday, March 26, when Gladstone are also in action.