'A big risk - make it make sense': Blackburn fans hit out over West Brom ticket decision ahead of huge relegation clash
West Brom are taking a bumper following to Blackburn for their huge Easter Monday clash.
Baggies fans have already sold out their initial allocation of 4,417 seats in the away end at Ewood Park.
And following discussions with Blackburn, Albion have been handed a further 2,979 tickets in the Darwen End Upper.
The total allocation now sits at 7,396 - and many are expecting Albion to fully sell out between now and Easter Monday.
The news was welcomed by Baggies fans as they look to snap up their tickets - but Blackburn supporters have a totally different view on the issue.
Rovers currently sit just two places and two points above Albion and that picture could change before the two sides meet - with Albion facing Bristol City this weekend before a home clash with Wrexham on Good Friday.
Some Blackburn fans have hit out at the club, insisting giving the whole of one end of the ground to a relegation rival is a big risk.
One fan said on X: "It’s only a bad decision if we lose to WBA to allow them the away end, if we win it’s great business! It is a big risk imo, same point players are used to big away ends, shouldn’t make a difference on the day as long as we support the lads."
Another said: "Yet again allowing relegation rivals to have the full Darwen End, make it make sense."
And West Brom fans have also found the decision strange, with one posting: "I know we can’t anyway but imagine if we decided to give over 7K tickets to Oxford or Leicester.
"Strange move from Blackburn, I’d be fuming if I supported them."
Some Blackburn fans have also cited a similar move that the club took back in 2024 - when Rovers were locked in a relegation battle.
They handed a full allocation of the Darwen End to fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday - with the Owls going on to win the game 3-1.
In the end both sides avoided the drop by three points.