Wolves fans' verdict v Brentford: It may be futile, but we're giving it everything!

Harry Lee

A fantastic fightback from a Wolves team who know their fate is all but sealed, yet remain professional and are giving 100 per cent in each game!

It may have taken a while to happen since taking over, but there is a sense of pride among the players that Edwards has clearly instilled into this group - the Monday night fixture against Brentford summed this up perfectly.

No arguments on the first XI selected, we were looking to build on some positive results and there did not need to be wholesale changes.

But as we've seen many times this season, in the first half we were slow to move the ball about and get any real numbers forward on the attack, while being caught out by some simple long balls. Just when will we learn?

The game-changing moment from a Wolves perspective was the expertly-taken goal by Armstrong, which will do his confidence the world of good, great driving from Bellegarde with the perfect pass at the end of it, Armstrong's movement to disorientate Collins, his touch and finish were fantastic.

Going into half-time only one goal down was vital.

You have to say Edwards got it near spot on in the second half - we looked more fluid and dangerous, Armstrong unlucky not to score after getting across his man really well for Tchatchoua's cross, which could well have been a shot!

The Tolu substitution came at the right time in the game and his header was well taken, arguably should have buried the winner moments later in a frantic half of football.

Ultimately, another point, another game where you can see some form of progress has been made, and with a few weeks until our next fixture let's hope we use this time wisely to further plan for next season.

We will be needing to recruit leaders for the first XI sprinkled with some overseas talent, which hopefully Jorge Mendes can do us a few favours for.

John Lalley