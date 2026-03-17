Wolves call on fans to turn out as women's Black Country derby against West Brom returns to Molineux

Dan McNamara's Wolves are gunning for promotion from Northern Premier Division and the club are calling on supporters to rally behind the side at the stadium on Sunday, March 29 (3pm).

It will be familiar opponents as the Baggies come to town for another meeting between the arch rivals.

Siobhan Hodgetts-Still's Albion lock horns with Wolves tonight (Wednesday) at holders Albion's Alexander Stadium home in Perry Barr in the Birmingham FA Challenge Cup semi-final.

More than 2,000 supporters turned out 12 months ago as Wolves beat Albion 5-0 in a league clash at Molineux with five different scorers on target - Tammi George, Amber Hughes, Becky Anderson, Destiney Toussaint and Charlotte Greengrass.

There is lots on the line for hosts Wolves at the end of this month and the club hope a big show of support from fans - with Wolves men's team without a match in 25 days - will roar them on.

There is otherwise no home Molineux fixture for Rob Edwards' charges until April 25.

McNamara's side lost ground with a first league defeat of the season at title rivals Burnley last Sunday. The visitors were edged out 1-0 in controversial circumstances as a second-half equaliser was disallowed, a decision Wolves disagreed with.

Second-placed Wolves now trail the unbeaten Clarets by four points, though do boast a game in hand. There is also a play-off place available for promotion this season.

Albion beat Wolves 1-0 in the National League Cup quarter-final in Telford in January. Wolves were 3-0 winners in the previous league clash in Perry Barr just before Christmas to extend an unbeaten league run against the Baggies to 12 games.

Albion welcome another Black Country opponent, Sporting Khalsa, to The Hawthorns for a Northern Premier clash this Sunday (2pm).

Tickets for Wolves' visit of Albion are for the Billy Wright Lower, with more to be opened up if required. Tickets remain the same price as home fixtures at Wolves' usual SEAH Stadium home in Telford.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Molineux ticket office.