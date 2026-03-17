Why Isaac Price has faced more criticism than most West Brom players - and the big 'quality' reason behind it

To be honest, there have been a few candidates for that, but Price seems to have copped more flak than most.

It was difficult to envisage that happening given he began the season on fire for both club and country. He broke records with Northern Ireland - while scoring three times in his first two league games.

But since then the goals have dried up - so too have the influential performances and with it, Albion's form.

Price arrived at Albion from Standard Liege in January 2025 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Back to back goals in games in October and a strike in the defeat against Middlesbrough earlier this year are all that Price has been able to manage in front of goal - before he put the icing on the cake in the 3-0 win over Hull on Saturday.