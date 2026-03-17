West Brom make big ticket announcement for huge Blackburn survival clash - as club push for 7k allocation

Albion travel to Bristol City on Saturday - before an Easter weekend double header. On Good Friday they welcome play-off chasing Wrexham - before a massive trip to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers.

Michael O'Neill's side sit just two points and two places ahead of Albion - having picked up a huge win over Millwall on Saturday.

The Easter Monday clash is a big one - so much so that Albion decided to put on free buses for away supporters travelling to Ewood Park.

Albion were allowed up to 30 coaches for fans making the trip and they sold out last week.

And now Albion's initial allocation of tickets has also sold out - with the club set to take a minimum of 4,417 supporters to Lancashire for the clash.

However, the Baggies could well be backed by more than 7,300 fans on Easter Monday.

In an announcement on their website, Albion explained that they are currently in dialogue with Blackburn over opening the upper tier of the away end at Ewood Park.

If Blackburn allow it - that would mean a further 2,979 seats would be available to Albion fans.

The club said: "Further information will be communicated to Albion supporters as soon as possible."