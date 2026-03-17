West Brom confirm ticket news for Blackburn survival clash in bid to take huge Easter following to Ewood Park

Albion travel to Bristol City on Saturday - before an Easter weekend double header. On Good Friday they welcome play-off chasing Wrexham - before a massive trip to fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers.

Michael O'Neill's side sit just two points and two places ahead of Albion - having picked up a huge win over Millwall on Saturday.

The Easter Monday clash is a big one - so much so that Albion decided to put on free buses for away supporters travelling to Ewood Park.

Albion were allowed up to 30 coaches for fans making the trip and they sold out last week.

And now Albion's initial allocation of tickets has also sold out - with the club set to take 4,417 supporters to Lancashire for the clash.

However, the Baggies could well be backed by more than 7,300 fans on Easter Monday.

Albion had dialogue with Blackburn on Tuesday and the hosts agreed to open the Darwen End Upper, adding to the tier below, with 2,979 extra tickets available, taking the allocation to 7,396.

Sales are still at the season ticket holder stage until Wednesday morning, 10am, where they can be snapped up my club members online, over the phone or in person.

General sale tickets, subject to availability, go on sale from next Monday morning, March 23 (10am).