'We have shown we can': Adam Armstrong makes Wolves 'compete' view after first goal in Brentford comeback

Wolves shipped two first half goals on Monday evening at Brentford - before Armstrong netted his first Premier League goal since his arrival in January.

It sparked a second half revival for Wolves - with Armstrong then striking the post before Tolo Arokodare headed in the equaliser.

The substitute then had a huge chance to win it late on for Wolves as his header crashed back off the crossbar.

Armstrong admitted the goals Wolves conceded were 'sloppy' and 'not good enough' - but their second half turnaround again showed they have what it takes to compete against Premier League sides.

He said: "We had to change something. I think the first half we started quite sloppy. The first two goals we conceded weren’t good enough on our behalf.

Armstrong celebrates his goal with Mateus Mane (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“I think the goal before the break gave us a little boost going into the second half. We had some words at halftime that we need to up it to try and get back into the game, put a bit more pressure on them, and that's exactly what we’ve done.

“We hit the post and the bar a couple of times, and it’ll give us a boost, so we have to take the positives. I think the last three games have shown that we can compete, and we have to keep that going.”

Armstrong's first half strike was his first goal in nine games since he made the switch to Molineux from Southampton in January.

The forward was delighted to get off the mark - and was unfortunate not to double his tally in the second period.

He added: "I just saw the space and luckily my touch was quite nice to put it in front of us for a finish. When I saw it hit the back of the net it was delightful. I knew we could try and get back into the game.

On his second half chance, he said: "It fell quite late and I didn’t know whether he (Jackson Tchatchoua) was shooting or crossing, but to get in that position, you have to be there as a striker.

"Another day, I suppose it goes in, but unluckily for me, it went the other way.”