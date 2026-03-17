'They are not the worst': What Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said about Wolves after latest point at Brentford

There was a concern that Rob Edwards' side would not surpass Derby County's record low total of eleven points - which dates back to the 2007/2008 season.

However, their recent run of form including a draw against Arsenal and wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool has seen Wolves leap well above Derby, and other teams who have recorded low totals.

Their draw against Brentford on Monday evening lifted Wolves onto 17 points and just three behind 19th placed Burnley - although the sides above them all have a game in hand.

There was talk for some time that Wolves could be the 'worst team in Premier League history' - but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher disagrees and explained big sides might just be underestimating them at the moment.

Tolu Arokodare (left) scored Wolves’ equaliser at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

He also believes they are not the worst team in the Premier League right now - despite them still sitting bottom of the table.

He said: "I've been saying this for a few weeks now, they are not the worst team in the Premier League, they are not.

"I think almost every club playing Wolves now see the table and the talk of them a few weeks ago and the Derby record.

"They almost looked as if they were going to be one of the worst in Premier League history.

"I thought Liverpool going there and Villa, they would still win, but I don't think it is as easy as supporters think.

"They see the table, but they are a much tougher proposition now and a lot of that is down to him (Edwards)."