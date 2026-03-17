'Small adjustments': Aune Heggebo outlines reason behind West Brom's recent turnaround in form

The Norwegian international moved onto double figures for goals with his strike in the 3-0 win over Hull - his first since a victory over Sheffield United back in December.

The 24-year-old's first goal of the year coincided with Albion's first victory of 2026 - as James Morrison's side ended a 13 game winless run with three points against The Tigers.

There has been upheaval at Albion this year with the club on their third manager in just three and a half months.

And after the victory over Hull - Heggebo explained what has led to the recent turnaround in form - after draws against Sheffield United and Southampton prior to Saturday's win.

The striker insisted that Morrison has only made 'small adjustments' tactically - but there is now a different energy about Albion.

He told Albion's website: “It was an amazing feeling to finally get back to winning ways on Saturday. It’s been a long time coming.

West Brom players celebrate their third goal on Saturday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“We’ve been building on the Sheffield United performance and result. We’ve now had three good performances when you look back at the Sheffield United, Southampton and Hull City matches.

“We’ve made some small adjustments in terms of tactics, but there’s been a real energy and enthusiasm about us recently.

“I think the front players have been working well together in those three games I mentioned before – Daryl Dike and I for the first two and then Josh Maja and I on Saturday. We’ve had a good connection and hopefully that continues until the end of the season."

One real change to Albion in recent weeks since Morrison took over on an interim basis until the end of the season, is how many chances the Baggies are creating.

On Saturday they had 26 shots with eight on target - and even against Southampton where they had less of the ball, Albion had 13 efforts with six of those on target.

And Heggebo insisted that the way Albion are playing going forward means he and his fellow strikers are confident they will get plenty of chances.

Heggebo at full time following the win over Hull (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He added: “When we are as dominant on the ball as we were on Saturday and we get into the final third as many times as we managed to, as a striker, you’re always going to be hunting for the types of crosses we were putting in.

“It was really good to get on the scoresheet once again. It’s a great feeling and one I want to experience a lot more of in the final eight games.

“We’ve shown a fighting spirit and a togetherness in recent matches, and that’s been the same down at the training ground too. We’ve been trying to lift each other and that comes from players taking responsibility and trying to do the best we can.”