Runners to tackle the Wrekin in club's landmark year

Traditionally attracting some of the best fell runners in the country, this year's event on Sunday, March 29 (11am), is also open to runners and fast walkers of any ability.

The five-and-a-half mile race route, which has remained the same since 1977, starts and finishes at Ercall Wood Technology College in Golf Links Lane, Wellington.

Race organiser Alison Preece said: "The beauty of the race is that it caters for runners and walkers of all abilities over the age of 16 and anyone may enter even if they are not affiliated to a club but just fancy having a go.

"The race is organised under the Fell Runners Association rules and depending on the weather conditions race organisers can insist in additional clothing and equipment being carried, details are available on the race website.

"All entries are taken on the day from 9.30am at Ercall Wood Technology College."

The race that first started in 1977, was one of the first races that Telford Athletic Club ever organised after they were formed in 1976 and has been held every year since except in 2001 (foot and mouth outbreak), 2013 (heavy snow) and 2020 (Covid-19 precautions).

The route climbs to the top of the Ercall Hill before descending to the Forest Glen. Runners then head to the top of the Wrekin starting off on the main track then turning right up the scree path to the Halfway House before following the main path to the summit and returning the same way.

Most runners usually complete the course in under an hour, but over the years the race has attracted some of the best fell runners in the country and the fastest times were set by former British champions John Wild from RAF Cosford, who ran the course in a staggering 34.27 in 1980, and Carol Haigh from Holmfirth in Yorkshire, who won the 1986 women's race in 40.47.

The 2025 race was won by Oliver Perratt, from Ludlow, who went on to win the Shropshire Winter Series, in 38.34. Joanne Mosley, from Pennine Fell Runners, won the women's race in 49.30, with Mel Price the first Shropshire woman, and second overall, in 51.13.

Over the years, the race has been an English, British and Inter Counties Championship race. This year it is also the final race in the Shropshire Winter Series sponsored by The Outdoor Depot in Church Stretton.

Several leading Shropshire runners feature in the all-time fastest times.

When the race was the National Inter Counties Championships in 2005, Will Levett from Newcastle, South Shropshire won the race for Shropshire in 35.36 - the ninth fastest time ever, just ahead of Mike James (Shrewsbury AC), who is 10th overall having won in 2007 in 35.38. Shropshire's Rachel Parker is the fourth fastest woman of all time.

Anna Bartlett holds the record number of victories in the race having won the women's race six times.

There are also races for young athletes, who run a shorter two-mile route up and down the Ercall Hill. Minimum age is 12, with races for under-14s, under-16s and under-18s - ages as of December 31, 2026.