'It is an audition': Why James Morrison has to be considered for West Brom boss if Albion stay up

It began at Oxford United as Morrison came out and handed his players some home truths after a dreadful defeat at the Kassam Stadium.

But having been given the job until the end of the season - Morrison led Albion to back to back draws against Sheffield United and Southampton, before a stunning 3-0 win over Hull.

It has propelled Albion out of the bottom three - with the Baggies starting to look more like the side who sat top of the table earlier in the season.

On the new episode of the Baggies Broadcast - Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox discuss Morrison's impact and whether the next eight games could well put him at the top of the list to be the next permanent manager at The Hawthorns.