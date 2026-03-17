Hull City discover red card appeal fate after defender dismissal decision in West Brom defeat

Albion were already 1-0 up - when Jed Wallace robbed Charlie Hughes of possession on the side of the box with the Hull defender bringing the Baggies captain down.

The referee brandished a red card to Hughes - sparking protests from the defender and his team mates.

There was some debate over whether it was a red card - with Hull boss Sergei Jakirovic stating after the game that the club intended to appeal the decision.

They did move forward with an appeal - but that has been quickly dismissed by the FA, meaning the Hull defender will have to serve a one game ban.

Speaking after the game, the former Albion and current Hull defender Semi Ajayi felt the decision was harsh but he understood why it was given.

He said: "At the time, I thought it was fifty-fifty.

"I can see why he's given it but I still think there's a lot of football that needs to be played before it becomes a goal-scoring opportunity.

"I don't think he (Wallace) necessarily shoots or scores from that position. I think he still needs to make another pass. Myself and Eags (John Egan) are back. I can see why he's given it, but I do think it's a little bit harsh."