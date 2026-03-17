Farmer ploughs his way into three open finals days - bowls round-up

Travelling big guns Matt Gilmore (Merseyside) and Derbyshire’s Dan Petcher ruled the first qualifier in the £4,000 Adderley Open on Saturday night, but the local stars shone in the three other tournaments that started.

And four-time County Merit winner Peter Farmer made a hectic weekend pay off as he completed a happy hat-trick by qualifying for the finals of the £3,040 Edgmond Open, the £2,280 Donnington Wood Open and the £1,280 Shifnal Spring Open.

There was also double joy for county No.1 Callum Wraight, reigning Champion of Champions Ash Wellings, Clay Flattley and Peter Grimston.

The full list of qualifiers:

Edgmond – Scott Simpson, Joe Killen, Elliot McGuinness, Spencer Clarke, Matt Gilmore, Kevin Handley, Aaron Tapper, Natty Tonks, Scott Harries, Peter Farmer, Emmet McKinley, Ash Wellings, Darren Plenderleith, Andy Riley Callum Wraight and Darrell Handley.

Donnington – Will Childs, Josh Bradburn, Andy Armstrong, Jack Desmond, Chris Baker, Simon Dreher, Callum Wraight, Peter Farmer, Peter Grimston, Dan Taylor, Gary Whitehall, Adrian Owens, Ayden Smith, Danny Edmonds, Ash Wellings and Clay Flattley.

Shifnal – Tom Killen, Clay Flattley, Peter Grimston, Martin Gaut, Rich Goddard, Gareth Davies, Aaron King and Peter Farmer.

Shropshire Premier League

The pain of losing one of its founding fathers has been tempered a little by better news for Shropshire’s top bowls league on the eve of the season.

Premier chief Rob Burroughs led the tributes to the league’s former chairman, president and life member Neville Edwards ahead of his funeral last week.

And with opening night fixtures looming on Friday, April 3, Burroughs confirmed: “We are happy to announce that Taylor Support will be continuing their sponsorship (of £750) for the forthcoming season.

“We are very grateful for their sponsorship once again and look forward to continuing our agreement.”

Tonight sees the league’s pre-season meeting at Meole Brace BC (7.30) when prize money for 2026, application of the code of conduct and nominations for life membership and the hall of fame are on the agenda.

North Shropshire Veterans

The North Shropshire Veterans association’s launch meeting is tomorrow at Tilstock BC (2pm) when the make-up of the Barlows Whichurch Over-60s and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues will be set in stone.