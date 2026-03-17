Explained: Why VAR did not intervene in Adam Armstrong's Wolves goal - as Brentford boss unhappy with officials

But there is a debate around an incident and a passage of play in the build-up to Adam Armstrong's goal.

Wolves were 2-0 down when Armstrong fired them back into the game just before half time. He lashed home in the 44th minute with Tolo Arokodare's second half header earning Rob Edwards' side a point.

However, there have been question marks over whether the first goal should have stood - due to a back pass from Ladislav Krejci just prior to the goal.

The defender, under pressure from a Brentford's Dango Ouattara, passed the ball back to Jose Sa who then proceeded to pick the ball up.

No decision regarding a back pass was given on field but the incident was discussed after the game with Brentford boss Keith Andrews unhappy with what had happened.

The PGMOL (The Professional Game Match Officials Limited) have subsequently said that that VAR could not intervene in the incident, that happened 28 seconds before Armstrong's goal, because it was not in the same attacking phase.

There was also a debate about whether Ouattara had got a touch on the ball as Krejci passed the ball back to goalkeeper Sa.

Asked in his post match interview about whether it was a back pass and a decision should have been given, former Wolves midfielder Andrews said: "I think the fact I have been in three interviews and have been asked about it in every one probably suggests it was.

"It is what it is, we can't affect it. We can affect other things we didn't do as well as we know we can, so we'll learn from that and hopefully fix it."

Speaking in an earlier interview with BBC Sport after the 2-2 draw - Andrews believes there were enough officials watching the game to be able to judge that it was a back pass from Krejci.

He said: "I think there are enough officials in and around the pitch to identify if it was a back pass or not. The fact I have been asked about it would suggest most people think it was.

"The incident made it 2-1 and a very different game."

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry analysed the incident after the game and the former Liverpool defender said: "It is a back pass.

"They have talked about it maybe being more of a tackle, but he has played it back and they have got away with one with the Wolves goalkeeper picking it up.

"Although there is a long way to go."