Ellesmere College partner with Champions League winners PSG

The college will work with PSG Academy UK, creating a development pathway for aspiring footballers using the sporting philosophy of the reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Starting from September, the programme will see PSG Academy UK deliver its elite football training programme directly from Ellesmere College’s campus in Shropshire alongside PSG themed events and sessions across the year for the benefit of the wider community.

Stephen Mullock, deputy head external relations at Ellesmere College, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with PSG Academy UK in what is a hugely positive step for our sporting and educational community.

“From the outset, it was clear that both organisations share a deep commitment to developing young people of character, individuals who are not only ambitious in their sporting aspirations, but who demonstrate this commitment across all areas of school life.

“This partnership brings together two environments that place equal value on high performance, personal development, and academic achievement. By aligning our educational ethos with PSG’s world class sporting methodology, we are creating a unique platform where pupils can challenge themselves, grow with confidence, and pursue their goals within a truly supportive framework.

“It widens the opportunities available to students both within and beyond football. We are excited for what this partnership will bring to our pupils now and in the years ahead.”

Ellesmere College is partnering with PSG Academy UK from September

Student-athletes who join the pathway will benefit from daily structured training sessions integrated into their academic timetables, promoting excellence both in the classroom and on the football field.

AFC Telford United goalkeeper Brandon Hall, the head of football at Ellesmere College, added: “To be part of an international chain of football schools dedicated to passing on the globally recognised PSG methodology that has shaped football legends is a huge benefit for Ellesmere.

“The link-up will see a huge drive for girls’ football teams and we are excited about what the future will bring for young football players who come to Ellesmere.”

Alex Harrap, PSG Academy UK managing director, added: “We are absolutely delighted to formalise this partnership with Ellesmere College.

“From our earliest discussions, it was clear that the college shares our commitment to developing well-rounded young people, not only talented footballers, but individuals who demonstrate integrity, resilience, discipline, and ambition in everything they do.

“At PSG Academy UK, our philosophy extends far beyond technical training sessions. We are focused on creating an environment where players are challenged to grow tactically, physically, and mentally, while also embracing the values that underpin the Paris Saint-Germain methodology, respect, teamwork, excellence, and accountability.”

PSG now has more than 180 academy centres across more than 22 countries with more than 3,000 coaches training more than 38,000 children.