Wolves hoping to take improvement into tough Brentford match

Rob Edwards took over from Vitor Pereira in November and lost his first seven games - with the sixth coming at home to Brentford in a 2-0 defeat.

Keane Lewis-Potter netted twice in 20 second half minutes in a run of games that played a part in condemning Wolves to a likely relegation.

Since that seven-game run, Edwards has been able to find some consistency in his team with just five defeats in the last 15 matches in all competitions.

Wins over Villa and Liverpool in the last two Premier League games show a side improving, even if it is too late.

Looking back on the previous meeting with Brentford, ahead of tonight's reverse fixture, Edwards can see the progress Wolves have made.

"People don't like losing, and we lost the game," Edwards said.

"We were all right and in it, but then conceded a rubbish goal, and then a late one as well.