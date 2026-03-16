Who are Wolves' captaincy candidates for 2026/27?

Leadership in this squad has been an issue for some time and last summer the club desperately needed to recruit with that in mind, but failed miserably.

Rob Edwards has admitted Wolves will need to address that as part of the squad rebuild in the coming months, ahead of a likely relegation to the Championship.

Jose Sa has been wearing the armband of late but is not captain material, while he is expected to depart when the transfer window reopens.

But who are the candidates to take over as captain?

Ladislav Krejci

Krejci has not been made part of the leadership group in the squad but has shown signs of being someone that could fit the bill.

He is clearly he best of Wolves' summer signings and has had a solid season, in a struggling side.

Alongside that, he is loud on the pitch, a strong character and happily speaks to the media in bad times, proving he can face the music when Wolves fans deserve answers.

After paying a £6million loan fee for him, Krejci will become a permanent Wolves player for an additional £20million at the end of the season and could stay with Wolves in the Championship, although it remains uncertain.