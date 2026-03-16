When West Brom went 14 games without a win during dreadful 1995/96 as James Morrison's side avoid unwanted record

James Morrison's side went into the clash with Hull having not won in 2026 and not picked up a victory in their last 13 league outings.

It was a run that had seen them slip into the relegation zone. However, they ended it in style against the Tigers with a dominant 3-0 victory at The Hawthorns.

If they had failed to win against Hull - then their 14 match winless streak would have equalled their longest run without a victory in the second tier.

That record stretches back to the 1995/1996 season - with Albion in the depths of the old First Division under Alan Buckley.

Buckley had arrived at Albion the previous season from Grimsby - having taken over from Keith Burkinshaw with the Baggies staring at relegation back to the old Division Two.

Andy Hunt during the play-off final against Port Vale

He managed to steer them to safety - but his second season wasn't going how he would have wanted.

It started well, as they lost just three of their opening 13 games - but then came a rotten run of results that saw them slide down the division.

Between October and Boxing Day - Albion would lose eleven games on the bounce.

They then managed to stem the flow of defeats with a goalless draw in the Black Country Derby at home to Wolves. But more defeats followed.

A heavy 4-1 loss at at Charlton and then a defeat to Ipswich saw Albion go 14 games without a win.

In February the rotten run of form did finally come to an end - as Albion beat Southend United 3-1 at The Hawthorns thanks to Andy Hunt and a Bob Taylor double.

That that turned the season around after their bad run.

Alan Buckley during his time as Albion boss

Albion went on to lose just two of their remaining 19 games - and with some memorable results and performances putting a few smiles back on fans' faces.

A 4-4 draw away at home to Watford with Taylor bagging a hat-trick was one highlight - as Albion ended the season with a thrilling 3-2 win over Derby County.

Amid their awful run, fans voted with their feet with attendances as low as 11,000 for some games during their campaign.

But they turned that around towards the end of the season - with almost 24,000 fans inside The Hawthorns for the final game.

The remarkable turnaround led to Albion finishing eleventh in the table - and just eleven points outside the play-off spots.

Again Albion started the following season well - but it soon faded and Buckley was axed in January 1997 with the club hovering just above the relegation zone.