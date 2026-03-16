Having signed from Burnley for just over £20m back in 2022 - the Republic of Ireland international went on to play 31 times in all competitions for Wolves.

A year later he was on the move again as Wolves made a small profit on the defender when he moved on to Brentford for £23m.

Since then he has turned out more than 100 times for the Bees and has been a regular for his international side as they hunt down a World Cup spot.

It is all going well on the club front too - as Brentford look to become the season's surprise package and cement a European spot.

But it wasn't always positive for Collins - who has been reflecting on his career and his current situation in an interview with the BBC.

Shortly after arriving at Brentford he faced his former club - and came in for plenty of stick from the Wolves fans.

Nathan Collins only spent one season with Wolves (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

And after making two mistakes that led to Wolves goals - the criticism from the supporters became more intense, as the defender explained.

"I had one game for Brentford against Wolves and I had two mistakes in the game," said Collins.

"I gave away two goals, we lost 3-1 or something like that and I got battered off the Wolves fans because I'd just left Wolves and the fans had so much to go against me, so much stick. I was like, 'oh my God, this couldn't have got any worse'.

"To be fair, that night Thomas Frank rang me and he was like, 'listen Nathan, that's probably the worst game you'll ever have in your career', and he's like, 'so it's only up from here'."