The penalty statistic that will leave West Brom fans stunned as Albion remain in Championship minority

James Morrison has turned around their fortunes in recent games - with two battling draws followed by a huge victory over Hull City on Saturday.

But prior to the weekend they were sitting in the bottom three for good reason - they just have not been good enough.

However, a shocking statistic has emerged that will stun Albion fans with regards to decisions given, or not being given by referees.

Earlier in March, there were four clubs who were yet to be rewarded a penalty all season.

Albion were part of that group, along with Oxford, Stoke and Bristol City. In Oxford's case, they had not been awarded a spot kick since they were promoted back in 2024.

However, fast forward to now and Albion remain the only side to not have been given a penalty all season.

Adam Armstrong scores from the penalty spot during West Brom's clash with QPR (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

You have to go back just over a year to the last time Albion were awarded a penalty - and it was in the 1-0 win over QPR under Tony Mowbray with Adam Armstrong tucking away the spot kick.

That was the only penalty Albion were awarded all season - meaning since the start of the 2024/2025 season they have only been given one spot kick.

That works out as one penalty in 84 league games.

Going back to the previous campaign Albion had five penalties across the season in 2023/24 when Carlos Corberan led them to the Championship play-offs.

John Swift tucked away three of them with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Alex Mowatt also converting from 12 yards.