Kington Golf Club opens archive for special centenary exhibition

Among the highlights will be a putter once owned by renowned golf course architect Major Cecil Key Hutchison, alongside a collection of historic photographs, maps, documents and memorabilia spanning more than 100 years.

The items will be displayed at Kington Golf Club on Bradnor Hill, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the club’s rich past.

The free exhibition is being organised as part of the club’s Centenary year celebrations and will take place on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 from 10am until 4pm.

Stewards will be on hand to guide visitors through the exhibition and to answer questions and provide further information about the items on display.

Major Cecil Key Hutchison designed the course on Bradnor Hill, skilfully incorporating the area’s natural hills and windy terrain.

Remarkably, the course remains largely faithful to its original 1926 layout, giving visitors and golfers alike a chance to experience a design that has stood the test of time.

Centenary Chair, Niki Scott said “Our archive committee has worked hard, painstakingly going through numerous documents, letters and photographs”

“We are so lucky that all these wonderful items have been kept and preserved by the golf club and its members.”

Niki Scott, Centenary Chair looking through some of the items on display. Image by Andy Compton