Shifnal Cricket Club looking to further expand women's programme

Shifnal’s women’s team opened their indoor season with a win against Sentinel.

Following this, lead club coach Chris Dirkin attended the England Cricket Board’s conference, Leading the Future of Women’s Cricket, as the club seeks to nurture the women’s game.

Chris said: "We attended this conference because women’s and girls’ cricket is one of the most important growth areas for our club, and we’re committed to giving every female player access to coaching, match play, and development pathways that genuinely meet their needs and ability levels.

"Our women’s hardball team is already a strong and established part of the club. Alongside this, we have an emerging girls’ programme that we aim to significantly expand in 2026.

"To do this well, we need the latest insight, ideas, and best practice from across the game.

"Recruiting and retaining women and girls is vital for our long-term sustainability. Anything we can learn - whether it’s coaching approaches, programme design, player experience, or community engagement - will directly benefit our club and help us build a welcoming, and fun environment for every female cricketer."

The club is also focused on developing leaders from within.

Chris highlighted Esther Hurford as an example of this pathway in action, adding: "Esther has progressed through our junior programmes and has now become one of our lead coaches for women’s and girls’ cricket in 2026, while continuing to play for both Shifnal and Quatt Women.

"Her journey shows what’s possible when we invest in female players and leaders."

To find out more about Shifnal Cricket Club's women and girls program, contact shifnalgirlscricket@gmail.com or 07341250889.