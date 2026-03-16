"Sensational" - Wolves striker given glowing endorsement after winter move

The striker joined from Southampton on transfer deadline day in early February, in a deal worth up to £9million, and has been a regular in Edwards' side.

He has managed two assists in eight appearances, and no goals, but the head coach is delighted with his contribution.

"Loved it," Edwards said when asked for his thoughts on Armstrong's start at Wolves.

"He is a striker, he's a number nine, and he would obviously want a goal or two, but what he has given to the team has been outstanding.

"Whether he's played as a number nine, whether he's played as a 10, whether he's played as a wide forward, I think his work rate has been sensational.