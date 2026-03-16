Kevin Wilkin hails Orrin Pendley’s return from injury as AFC Telford United held at Scarborough

Pendley made his first start since September as the Bucks battled challenging conditions on the North-East coast.

The 1-1 draw leaves Telford two points outside the National League North play-offs, and Wilkin heaped praise on Pendley for his impact after returning from injury.

Asked about his two changes, Wilkin said: "Probably a little bit more looking at the surface and the personnel that we had available, and the chance to try and get two strikers together on the field.

"It felt like the right opportunity to go and do that. Orrin (Pendley) has been wanting to get back in, you know? He’s looked after himself, and I’m delighted for him.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin with Orrin Pendley. Pic: Euan Manning Photography

"He’s come back in there and had a really solid game. It just felt like the right thing to do today, looking at the way they (Scarborough) set up.

"We've got more physical presence with Orrin going in there and, hopefully, it was just about the right call."

Dylan Mitchell also started in the absence of captain Alex Fletcher, while Wilkin paired Adan George with Dylan Allen-Hadley up front.

The strike force combined well for George's goal - a moment Wilkin clearly enjoyed.

"The two of them, two young men who have joined up there really well and found a big moment for us," he added.

"Dylan gets away from his man and rolls the ball across the box.

"I think there's been one in the second half where I think Remi (Walker) probably put it across there. We nearly got onto the end of a second occasion, but look, they're young players that have to go and find moments like that for us to be successful."

Wilkin's side now have a game in hand on Scarborough and will host fifth-placed Macclesfield at the SEAH Stadium tomorrow.