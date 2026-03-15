Wolves boss backs Keith Andrews to go to the top

The former Wolves team-mates will clash on Monday evening, as Edwards' bottom-placed side take on the Bees, who sit in seventh-place.

Andrews has been one of the successes of the season and Edwards believes he is in the running for a top personal award this year.

"He's done a brilliant job, he should be really proud and I'm sure he will be," Edwards said of Andrews.

"He doesn't need me to say it, but I will do. There's loads of people that will be speaking really positively about him and he's certainly one of the candidates for the Manager of the Year.

"There would have been one or two questions raised at the beginning when he got the job, but he would have had total belief in himself and he's really quickly justified that.

"He's done an amazing job, him and his staff, the players. I think it's testament to the whole football club as well and the way they go about the business.

"They lose big players and they can carry on being really competitive and keep improving.

"They lose a really big manager and then replace him with Keith and they continue to grow and go from strength to strength.

"It doesn't surprise me. he's a really intelligent guy, he's very astute.

"He always has been and he communicates very well.

"He's got all the qualities needed to be a top manager and he's showing that."

Wolves are coming into the game in some good Premier League form, following wins over Villa and Liverpool.

And for Edwards, maintaining that momentum is important.

He said: "I think once you get some momentum in whatever sport, especially in football, you want to try and keep it and then try and keep things going and ride that wave.

"I have had a couple of decent results, but our performances for quite a long time now have been fairly consistent and that's what we want to try and keep focusing on.

"If our performance levels are good and we're working really hard, it gives us the best chance of getting points and keeping the momentum going.

"It was obviously great to work with Keith and get to know him when we were young players.

"It's nice to see where we are now and what we're doing and he's done fantastic.

"It's about keeping our momentum by doing the basics really well."