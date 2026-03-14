'We've got to try': Rob Edwards hails work rate of £7m Wolves signing - and makes scoring position point

Wolves brought in the striker from Southampton in a £7m deal in January.

The striker, who has been one of the most prolific forwards in the Championship in recent seasons - looked to be a shrewd signing with Wolves looking likely to be heading to the second tier next season.

So far he has started six games in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup and although he hasn't found the net - Edwards has hailed his the striker's work rate.

He insists he has understood his role - and explained that Wolves now have to find a way to get the striker into more scoring positions because he is a 'killer'.

Edwards said: “He’s had a huge contribution.

"He's selfless, even though strikers have got that selfish trait, which he's got, he's a killer, he wants to score goals, but I think he's really understood his role and the opposition he's been up against in recent weeks.

“He knows it's going to be be really challenging to create chances against these teams, so he's been incredibly selfless in his work rate and his out of possession stuff, but then he's been really clean with the ball as well.

"He's brought people into play and his linkup play’s been excellent. The bit now that we’ve got to try and do is get him into more goal scoring positions, but that's down to the team, not him.”