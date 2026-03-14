'We can't make rash decisions' - Gavin Cowan gives Shrewsbury Town players chance to impress ahead of summer

Eight players’ contracts are set to expire at the end of the current campaign - John Marquis, Mal Benning, Nick Freeman, Anthony Scully, Luca Hoole, Josh Ruffels, Taylor Perry and George Lloyd.

While he remains focused on mathematically securing Town’s safety in League Two, Cowan admitted members of his squad are already on his mind ahead of a potential summer rebuild.

"I'd be lying if I'd say I'm not looking at each and every individual," he told the Shropshire Star.

"I don't think you can make (decisions) with ten games to go, I don't think it's fair on the players.

"You've got to remember this is their life, these are their livelihoods. What we can't do is make rash decisions.