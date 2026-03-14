Steve Bull: Wolves must fight for the fans and personal pride in final eight games

The players have to go out there and play as though it's the last game they're going to play for Wolves, because the fans have done absolutely brilliantly this year and we need to give them something.

Wolves have person pride left to play for this season as well, but the fans come first.

In the away games coming up, Wolves will sell every single one of their tickets and the fans are travelling to see 100 per cent graft. If they give that and still lose 1-0, the fans will still clap them off the pitch.

Brentford are up next on Monday night and Keith Andrews has done a fantastic job there. I just hope a former player doesn't come back to bite his old club!

But Wolves have looked more like a team in the last few games, we don't look like 11 strangers, and that's all down to Edwards' work with the side.