Scarborough 1 AFC Telford United 1: Bucks held in race for play-offs

Kevin Wilkin made two changes to his starting eleven from Tuesday’s defeat at league leaders AFC Fylde. Orrin Pendley made his first start since September in a defensive unit of five, and captain Alex Fletcher failed a fitness test, meaning Dylan Mitchell took his slot in midfield.

The Bucks’ fixture at the Mounting Systems Stadium in Bridlington began under bright but challenging conditions, with the pitch already cutting up early on.

The opening exchanges were competitive, as both sides fought to assert their style on a challenging surface.

The hosts registered the first notable effort when Alex Wiles struck high over the bar from the edge of the box after a set-piece was only partially cleared.

The teams traded half-chances, and a sequence of free kicks and crosses created pressure at both ends, though without a breakthrough. A collision between Seadogs defender Alex Brown and goalkeeper Ryan Whitley, under pressure from Dylan Allen-Hadley, briefly caused alarm as the ball looped toward goal before being cleared.

Play remained scrappy, slowed by the pitch, and Seadog Alex Wiles twice required treatment for an injury before eventually leaving the match. His departure came after a Bucks chance where Walker’s shot was deflected for a corner.

The Seadogs struck the post in a major moment of danger when Stephen Walker was invited to cut in from the right edge of the box, and his curling effort beat Josh Gracey but rebounded out to safety.

Moments later, the Bucks’ Adan George sparked the game into life. A quick break following a Seadogs set piece saw Allen-Hadley’s superb touch on halfway trigger a counterattack, and he delivered a low ball that George converted from close range after 41 minutes, giving the Bucks a 1–0 lead at half-time.

The second half resumed with no substitutions, and the Bucks started brightly with a dangerous cross, but the opening stages were to belong to the hosts. They forced a series of corners and free kicks, one of which led to a scramble that required a clearance off the line.

The Bucks’ Remi Walker sent a curling shot glancing off the top of the crossbar, whilst Rio Allan’s angled shot following a feed from Theo Chapman was held by Gracey at his near post.

Scarborough equalised in the 56th minute when Mitchell’s misjudgement with a header allowed the Seadogs to send Stephen Walker racing through the middle to finish past Gracey, Ammar Dyer unable to recover the situation.

Another Seadogs effort was ruled out for offside barely two minutes later, Allan straying past the last defender to turn the ball in from a few yards out.

The game continued at a high tempo with multiple bookings, substitutions, and half-chances at both ends. The Bucks came under some severe pressure but defended the aerial balls into their box resolutely, and in the closing stages, they turned the tide.

Walker and substitute Ola Lawal helped to win several corners as the clock wound down, and a late incident behind the dugouts caused a stoppage, with a spectator ejected for throwing the ball at Bucks boss Wilkin.

The last action saw Mitchell’s high return drop over Whitley, but drifted just wide as the Bucks had to be content with a point.

Attendance: 774.

AFC Telford United (5-3-2): Gracey, Dyer, Meddows, Piggott, Cawthorne ©, Pendley, Mitchell, Walker, Leshabela, George (Lawal 72’), Allen-Hadley (Dinanga 90’).

Subs: (unused) Cranston, Williams, Ikpakwu, Hilton, Craig.

Cautioned: Mitchell.

Scarborough Athletic FC: Whitley, Weledji, Duckworth (Shehu 76’), Thornton, Brown, Waldron, Wiles (Chapman 23’), Allan, Colville, Tear, Walker (Bennett 68’).

Subs (unused): Maloney, Hull.

Cautioned: Walker, Waldron.

Referee: Kavan Hurn.

Assistants: Ethan Nundy, Adam Shimmin.

Fourth Official: James Gallagher.