Proven winner shows his class in Sir John Bayley's first Winter Merit - bowls round-up

Stuart Rutter got his hands on the Norman Harvey Memorial Trophy and the £300 first prize after emerging victorious from 38 entrants on the top green at the Wellington club.

The host club star, main champion at the Colwyn Bowls Festival last summer, beat Dan Williams (Sinclair) 21-9 in Sunday’s final, racing into control with leads of 11-4 and 18-7.

“Stuart Rutter won the inaugural Norman Harvey Merit, having beaten Kerry Dance in the semi-finals, ending her fine run, as Dan defeated Telford’s Phil 21-17,” said promoter Rob Burroughs. “Thank you to the Bayley club for hosting, Audrey Maiden for supporting the competition in honour of her partner Norman and Blair Heating & Plumbing for their kind sponsorship of this and the winter league.

“Thanks too to Angus Needham for coming up with the idea of the league and the Merit in honour of a great man and Bayley legend in Norman.”

Fixtures in part two of the Bayley winter league are due to end on Wednesday, March 18, when a Wem USC squad plays the final four singles-one doubles fixture poised to take the title.

Hanwood Open

Yet another big money open competition will be launched by a Shropshire bowls club in 2026.

The first Hanwood Open, sponsored by Reclaim Tax UK, is being run by county man Ash Wellings and boasts a £3,000 prize pot.

Four qualifiers for 64 entries on two Saturdays in August will produce a last 16 to chase a £1,000 first prize on Saturday, August 29, from 2pm – and it is filling fast.

So too is the £2,260 Bridgewater Open 64 on Saturday, July 18, and Adderley Open organiser Jack Hazeldine reports enough entries coming in to ensure the comp goes ahead.

Meanwhile, comps guru Rob Burroughs has the following vacancies – 9 in the Donnington Wood Open (finals on March 21); 13 in the Shifnal Spring Open (finals March 28); 4 in the Edgmond Open (finals April 4); and 35 in the £5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open (finals April 5).

Recruitment drive

Two Shropshire clubs have launched recruitment drives for new bowlers on the cusp of a new season.

Childs Ercall’s main teams play in the top flights of both the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues, but the club needs some extra help.

“New and old bowlers wanted - we need you!” said a club spokesperson before urging anyone interested to email dean.barratt@rosewoodpet.com

Albrighton have a specific target for their appeal, secretary Steve Wall saying: “Anyone wishing to play in the Highley League we have some spare capacity in our team who play in division one on Tuesday nights.

“Club membership is £50, however match fees are just £1.50p. Bowlers interested should just pm me.”