'It is a start': What Wolves fans have said about season ticket price drop as trust welcomes 'positive step'

In a wide-ranging update issued to supporters, the club chief has addressed concerns over next season's ticket pricing, with the club likely to drop into the Championship.

Although he does not address the division that Wolves may find themselves in, and admits the finer details on prices are being finalised, Shi has revealed the club will make considerable price reductions for fans in 2026/27.

In the club's statement, they also confirmed that general admission ticket prices will be confirmed in the summer and 'will be aligned with the revised season ticket structure'.

“I am grateful for the constructive discussions with the Fan Advisory Board, where season ticket pricing was a key focus," Shi said.

“While the detailed pricing structure and communications are being finalised, our commitment is that adult season tickets will see an average reduction of at least 25 per cent, with larger reductions in some concession categories."

Season ticket and ticket prices in general have been a topic of debate over recent years for Wolves fans - but how has this latest news been received?

Wolves are set to cut season ticket prices (Nick Potts/PA)

In a statement, the Wolves Trust 1877 confirmed they had been in dialogue with the club over prices, and saw the announcement as a 'positive step'.

He said: "Over the past two months, the Trust has made strong representations to the club about lowering ticket prices.

"We have surveyed members, collated ticket price information from clubs around the country and met three times with Wolves executives (twice as part of the Fan Advisory Board or FAB) to explain fan expectations.

"The Wolves Fan Alliance, made up of fan groups and content creators, and other members of the Fan Advisory Board have also strongly made the case for ticket price reductions over this period.

"Today's announcement is a product of that dialogue. We see this as a positive step in the right direction.

"We particularly welcome the stance the club has taken on ticket prices. We are pleased that the new leadership acknowledges the importance of younger supporters and is taking steps to get more of them into Molineux. They are this club's future."

Elsewhere, one fan on social media believes it is good news, but 'not good enough':

Another insists it 'is a start' from Fosun:

And other fans have welcomed the news: