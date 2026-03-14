How Wolves will use their 25-day gap in fixtures

During four weeks from February to early March, Wolves played eight games, including two mid-week matches and two high-stakes Friday night clashes, in a hectic timetable.

By the time they kick-off against Brentford on Monday night, Wolves will have had 10 days to recover and prepare, and after Brentford they will not play again for 25 days.

That is due to the Arsenal game being rearranged for their Carabao Cup exploits, the international break and Wolves' exit in the FA Cup.

In preparation for this unusual break in the season, Wolves are now setting up friendly matches behind closed doors to keep the players fit and firing.

"It's going to be really interesting," Rob Edwards said of the 25-day gap.

"We've got a plan of what we'll do. Players that will be here can get a little bit of downtime and have a little bit of a break.

"But then we can have a couple of good weeks of training.