Gomes and Bueno debate: Who stays at Wolves and who departs in the summer
It is set to be a busy summer for Wolves - with a host of players expected to depart Molineux.
By Jonny Drury
Published
With the club set to return to the Championship - a number of high profile players are set to leave.
Who does depart remains to be seen and Liam Keen and Jonny Drury discussed a handful of players on this week's E&S Wolves podcast.
They had a 'Gomes and Bueno debate' and look at who could stay and who could go.