Wolves vow to slash ticket prices - details

In a wide-ranging update issued to supporters, the club chief has addressed concerns over next season's ticket pricing, with the club likely to drop into the Championship.

Although he does not address the division that Wolves may find themselves in, and admits the finer details on prices are being finalised, Shi has revealed the club will make considerable price reductions for fans in 2026/27.

In the club's statement, they also confirmed that general admission ticket prices will be confirmed in the summer and 'will be aligned with the revised season ticket structure'.

“I am grateful for the constructive discussions with the Fan Advisory Board, where season ticket pricing was a key focus," Shi said.

“While the detailed pricing structure and communications are being finalised, our commitment is that adult season tickets will see an average reduction of at least 25 per cent, with larger reductions in some concession categories.

"Junior prices are especially important to us. Young fans are the future of this club and we want to make sure they come to Molineux at an early age and become Wolves fans for life.

“These price reductions are part of our overall strategy and we hope our existing season ticket holders will support what we are building and renew in strong numbers. All supporters matter, but season ticket holders show remarkable commitment year after year and we do not take that lightly.”

Shi added: “It is important that we develop a long-term approach for season ticket pricing so that prices do not fluctuate too sharply from season to season, even if we achieve our sporting targets. Supporters deserve fairness, consistency and transparency.”

Since taking over from Jeff Shi in December, the current interim chairman has met with staff across the club, council leaders and has opened dialogue with the Fan Advisory Board, the 1877 Supporters' Trust and the Fan Alliance.

After a dreadful season in which Wolves remain bottom of the Premier League, Shi has committed to 'a broad result focused on rebuilding trust', as he pledges to add more staff to the commercial side of the football club.

He said: “We are changing the way we do things at Wolves. It must always be football-first, and around that we are building greater clarity, accountability and longer-term thinking to create a better future.

“This is not about short-term reactions. We have the support and long-term commitment of our owners, and we have the responsibility to them and our supporters to put the right structures in place at Wolves so we can build something we are proud of again.”

Shi added: “It has been a busy and important few months. I have spent that time listening carefully to our staff, the city council and our supporters. When we listen properly, we make better decisions and we move forward together.

“We believe in the importance of our people and improving in all areas, and we have already made key appointments on the technical side, particularly in our data analysis and performance teams.

“Over the next few months we will continue strengthening the leadership team at Molineux, which runs the commercial side of the football club.

“We will be looking to add some inspiring leadership and exciting talent with strong experience to complement and support the already excellent people that make up our staff at Molineux.”

Wolves are also launching Fan Forums for supporters to engage with and question the club's hierarchy in person. Dates for those sessions and further information is yet to be announced.

Shi said: “Open dialogue is essential and we look forward to speaking directly with supporters in person. If we are to move forward together, we must listen, explain our decisions clearly and ensure supporters feel part of the journey.”