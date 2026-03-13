Wolves boss defends selection decision over teenage star

The 18-year-old, who burst onto the scene with goals against West Ham and Everton, has put in slightly quieter performances of late compared to the high expectations of him.

That has led to some criticism over Edwards' decision to keep starting Mane, who will make his 14th consecutive Premier League start if he is selected for Monday night's trip to Brentford.

But the head coach believes Mane is still offering plenty on the pitch and is growing as games progress, in a defence of his decision to stick by the teenager.

"If he's not scored or done something outrageous, people might think he's tired," Edwards said.

"But also they're not looking at the games necessarily like we are and I think that's important.