West Brom handed TV fixture change for April clash with Championship promotion chasers

They face play-off chasing Hull this weekend - before a trip to Bristol City in the final game before the international break.

Albion then face a seven game shoot-out as they race against the clock to secure their Championship status for next season.

The back to back games over the Easter weekend against Wrexham and Blackburn could be crucial - before Albion then welcome Millwall to The Hawthorns.

And that game has now been moved by the broadcasters Sky for live TV coverage.

The automatic promotion chasing side, who are fighting it out alongside Coventry and Middlesbrough for a place in the top two - were due to make the trip on Saturday April 11.

But that has been brought forward by 24 hours for Sky Sports coverage - and will now take place on Friday April 10, with kick off at 8pm.