West Brom fans snap up offer with bumper following set for relegation six pointer at Blackburn

Albion have nine games left to preserve their Championship status - and face a massive game against play-off chasing Hull City on Saturday.

That is followed by a trip to Bristol City which arrives before the international break.

Then they are into the business end of the season - as they then welcome Wrexham on Good Friday before their relegation six pointer with Blackburn at Ewood Park on Easter Monday.

Albion sit just ahead of Rovers in the table - with James Morrison's side slipping into the bottom two following results in midweek.

The Baggies have taken up a full allocation of 7,396 tickets at Ewood Park - with away supporters traditionally given one end of the ground.

Alongside the ticket sales and an offer put on by Albion - they were also offering free coach travel for fans heading to Ewood Park.

And within days of the announcement that seems to have been snapped up by the Albion fans.

On Thursday evening, they confirmed that the free coaches that have been put on by the club are now fully booked.

Due to the capacity for parking at Ewood Park - the club were permitted to take 30 coaches and they have now been filled up.

Tickets are still available for the game on the club's website.