"We can do it" - Wolves forward still believing in Premier League great escape

Having played a game more than their rivals, Wolves are still 12 points adrift and have a much worse goal difference, with just eight matches left of the campaign.

But back-to-back Premier League wins over Villa and Liverpool has some dreaming of a miraculous survival push and Hwang says the players believe they can achieve something special in the remaining games.

“During the last four seasons, we also had some difficult moments, but we did the second half of those seasons quite well," he said.

"This season, we started a little bit late, but now we’ve started and we still have a chance to stay in the Premier League and we are trying to do everything now.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, but we’re still believing and we think we can do it. It’s really tough, but we want to fight until the end.

“We’re now in a good pace and the vibe is good, the fans are supporting us and we feel it. We want to give them back a good feeling also, and we really want to get as many points as possible.

“We now have a very good feeling back, and we still believe.

“Rob is doing really good things. You can see that in the last few games. We really understand each other well now and the players are following him well. We love him.

“We are not only fighting now for the team and for ourselves also, but now we are doing it for the gaffer as well. We want to do everything we can to stay in the Premier League.”

Rob Edwards has referred to Hwang in the past as a 'coach on the pitch' and someone he can rely on to carry out tactical plans and help team-mates.

Hwang celebrated his 30th birthday in January and still has plenty of football to play in his career, but he has revealed he is starting his coaching badges with one eye on his future.

Hwang said: “When I played in Germany, when I played in Austria and playing at Wolves too, I’ve met so many good coaches. I’ve learnt many tactical things from all of them, but I also love to learn and I’m now doing some UEFA B licence training.

“Now I’m learning many things from Rob, and if I see something or if I feel something on the pitch, I can say to Rob and I can give him, as a player, my opinion.

“Then the final decision is, of course, from the coaches, but I know I can speak to Rob and share with him what I feel and can see on the pitch.”