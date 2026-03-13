The New Saints are aiming to finish the season in style

Saints head to Penybont tomorrow (2.30pm) to play their first match since being crowned JD Cymru Premier champions for a record-extending 18th time.

Defender Davies struck a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory at second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads last Tuesday night.That result saw Craig Harrison’s consistent side move 18 points clear as runaway leaders with just five league games of their campaign remaining.

Penybont, tomorrow’s hosts, are currently third in the league table, with TNS winning all three previous meetings between the clubs this season.

“We won’t be taking our foot off the gas,” said Davies. "We want to win every single game, and that comes from the top, comes from gaffer.

“He’s not going to take it easy on us and we’re not going to be taking it easy in the next coming games.

“We’re looking forward to going down there and picking up another win hopefully.”

Davies and his team mates were delighted to make mathematically certain of another title triumph with victory at Connah’s Quay:

“It feels good to finally wrap it up,” he added.

Meanwhile, TNS midfielder Leo Smith made his return to action from a long-term injury absence with an appearance for the club’s under-19 side last weekend.

Smith, who suffered an ACL injury during UEFA Champions League qualifying last July, played the first half for TNS under-19s against Airbus UK Broughton.

Head coach Harrison said: “We had great news on Sunday. I was at the game, the under-19s game, Leo Smith played 45 minutes of his comeback.

“I think it’s nearly eight months that he’s been out with his cruciate. He did it in European football, so that’s brilliant Leo being back available.”

