Telford Tigers dealt major injury blow as Rhodes Mitchell-King undergoes surgery

The influential Mitchell-King, 22, underwent surgery this week on what was described as a 'lower body injury' and will not ice again this term.

The former Great Britain under-20 captain last featured in the 8-6 victory over Romford Raiders on February 28, and went under the knife on Wednesday morning.

Tigers have not provided a specific timeframe on his injury return, but the subsequent recovery period is enough to rule Mitchell-King out of the final month of the campaign.

His absence comes as a cruel blow to Tom Watkins' side, who have play-off action to look forward to next month.

Mitchell-King, who is on a two-way contract with Elite League leaders Belfast Giants, has been a regular with 46 appearances in Watkins' defence this season. He has scored 12 goals and laid on 34 assists.

He claimed a clean sweep of Tigers player of the season awards last season.

There are two regular weekends of NIHL action remaining this season, which comes to a close on Sunday week, March 22.

Tigers will be without Mitchell-King for Saturday's clash at Bristol Pitbulls and Sunday's visit of Leeds Knights to Telford Ice Rink. Next weekend brings a trip to Basingstoke Bison and a final-night home clash against Bristol.

Tigers, currently seventh, confirmed their place in the division's top eight with victories last weekend.

Play-off group stage action begins the weekend of March 28 before the final four weekend at Coventry SkyDome on April 18 and 19.