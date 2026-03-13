Robins are spot on as they book their final place

The Radnor Robins started as firm favourites to reach the final given their relative league position compared to their hosts.

However, the Bulls shocked their opponents by opening the scoring after 10 minutes when Alex Hicks netted from a corner.

Knighton responded within three minutes of the restart when Builth goalkeeper Kham Steventon was forced to hold on to Adam Worton's 25-yard free-kick at the second attempt.

Harry Edwards broke into the visitors' penalty area in the 18th minute, but directed his shot wide before Cameron Godsall went close with a free-kick.

The Bulls had penalty appeals turned down by referee Michael Pugh in the 25th minute when they felt Owain Rowlands had been wrestled to the ground.

Leigh James attempted a wild 25-yard drive on the half-hour mark that easily cleared the crossbar before Hicks pulled a weak shot wide of goal.

The Radnor Robins had struggled to create many clear opportunities during the opening half.

Taylor Wozencraft broke into the Builth penalty area after 38 minutes, but could only find the palms of Steventon from a tight angle before Luke Boundford's header was saved.

Knighton won on penalties Pics: Stuart Townsend

Seth Bridgeman was denied by Knighton keeper Liam Griffiths from close-range following a deep 43rd-minute free-kick played into the penalty area before Wozencraft had a shot blocked from the edge of the penalty.

Builth forward Jamie Evans broke into the penalty area just before the half-time whistle sounded, but was denied by a brave save from Griffiths.

Knighton manager Harry Stokes probably had a few stern words for his charges at the interval following a lacklustre performance in the opening 45 minutes.

Jack Hoyle stabbed the ball wide of goal after a 57th minute free-kick was not cleared by the Bulls' defence before Steventon denied Kieran Dovey from close-range.

However, the Builth goalkeeper was unable to prevent the former Ludlow Town midfielder from levelling the scores on the hour mark from a 25-yard free-kick.

Boundford's drive was saved four minutes after the restart when the forward dispossessed Ryan Powell prior to Shane Sutton heading wide of the far post.

Knighton substitute Conor Bird diverted the ball wide of the far post after an inviting cross delivered from out on the right flank.

The cup clash was decided on penalties

The Bulls were not such an attacking force during the second-half, but Griffiths was forced to turn Evans' shot over the crossbar in the 80th minute.

Steventon had to be alert in stoppage-time to keep out Bird when he was picked out by Wozencraft.

Neither team were unable to find a winning goal and the outcome would be decided from the penalty spot.

Hicks and Sutton saw their kicks saved during the opening five penalties before the shoot-out headed to sudden death.

Leigh James missed the sixth penalty for the Bulls, but had to retake his effort when Liam Griffiths was deemed by the officials to have moved off his line early.

However, the Builth defender was unable to take advantage of the reprieve as he directed the second attempt wide of the target and sent the Radnor Robins through to their first final for eight seasons, where they will meet league rivals Llandrindod Wells.